A drone flew into a high-rise near Odesa. In total, there were up to a hundred drones at night: what are the consequences in the regions

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 94 drones, most of which were Shahids. 80 UAVs were shot down, but there are consequences in different regions

Consequences of the attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region (Photo: SES)

On the night of January 22, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with almost a hundred drones, including "shahids" that struck Odesa, Dnipro, and Cherkasy regions. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, local military administrations and rescuers.

In Odesa district, a Russian drone hit between the 18th and 19th floors of an apartment building without further detonation. The facade and windows of the building were damaged, as well as parked cars.

58 people, including eight children, were evacuated from the high-rise building, The head of the OVA, Oleh Kiper, said.

Two People Wounded in Drone Attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k Region, reported State Emergency Service.

An 82-year-old woman was injured in the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykivka district. Residential buildings, an office building and a gas pipeline were also damaged. Fires broke out and were extinguished.

A 70-year-old woman is injured in a Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih, a private house burns down.

Drones Damaged Private Houses and Cars in Pavlohrad.

A "Shahed" fell in Chernihiv, but without explosion, MVA chief Dmytro Bryzhynsky.

In total, according to the Air Force, Russia attacked with 94 drones at night, about 55 of them were "shahids." They managed to shoot down/suppress 80 of them.

10 strike UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, and the downed UAVs (wreckage) fell at four more.