Russia attacks private sector and Epicenter parking lot in Zaporizhzhia with drones – photos, video

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On Wednesday evening, January 21, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing destruction and an injured person. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

He said that an enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia hit a parking lot near a shopping center. There were no casualties at this location. In the video, Fedorov showed the destruction. The footage shows that it is about "Epicenter".

Fedorov he added the Russians also attacked Zaporizhzhia's private sector with a drone. The houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, one person was wounded.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

As of 23:00, an air alert has been declared in Zaporizhzhia region due to the threat of ballistic weapons and attack UAVs, reported in the OVA.

ADDED AT 23:22. Later, Fedorov clarified he said that houses and cars in the city were damaged and civilians were wounded. He also posted new photos of the aftermath of the attack.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA