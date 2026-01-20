Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with drone – a car with a man burned down, video

Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with drone – a car with a man burned down, videoupdated
On the evening of January 20, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with a drone, causing a fire, and one person was injured and killed. About this reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
The enemy struck the private sector of the city with a drone, destroying houses and starting a fire. According to preliminary reports, one woman was wounded.
Later, Fedorov said that cars were burning in the fire. There was a person in one of them, but they could not save him.
Emergency services are working at the site of the enemy attack.
UPDATED AT 19:55. The death toll has risen to three, including a couple (48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman), as well as their 57-year-old neighbor.
At least six private homes were damaged, three cars burned down. Almost 1,500 subscribers were left without electricity. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
- On the night of January 20, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. The strikes left more than 5,600 high-rise buildings without heat and the left bank without water.
- Also recorded consequences in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Poltava and other regions.
- Overall the enemy attacked Ukraine with one Zircon missile, 18 Iskanders and S-300s, 15 X-101 missiles, and 339 attack drones.
