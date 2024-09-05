Attack on Poltava Military Communications Institute. Already 55 dead and 328 wounded – photos

Hundreds of people injured in Russian missile attack on educational institution

Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on Poltava on September 3 has increased to 55 people, with an additional 328 injured, according to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers reported that a six-story building of the educational complex was partially destroyed.

Likely, people may still be trapped under the rubble.

So far, over 2,000 tons of construction debris have been cleared and removed from the site.