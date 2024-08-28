Body of fourth person found under rubble of Kryvyi Rih hotel

The search and rescue operation at the site of the missile attack has been completed

Consequences of the impact (Photo: State Emergency Service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast)

The number of people killed in a hotel in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile attack overnight on August 26 has increased to four, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the agency, overnight the rescuers unblocked the body of another person.

Thus, in total, four people died and five were injured as a result of a night missile attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27.

The State Emergency Service noted that the search and rescue operation at the site of the missile attack has been completed.

In the early hours of August 27, the Russians attacked a hotel in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblat. Local authorities reported two deaths.

In the evening of August 27, rescuers found the body of the third victim under the rubble.