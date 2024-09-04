Death toll in Russian attack on Lviv rises to seven, among them three children

More than 30 people were injured, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported

Aftermath of the attack (Photo: State Emergency Service of Lviv Oblast)

The number of killed as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv on Wednesday has increased, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

As of 09:00 a.m. seven dead have been confirmed, including three children.

Also, as Sadovyi noted, more than 30 people were injured. Some of the wounded are in serious condition.

This morning, explosions rang out in Lviv as Russia attacked the western Ukrainian city with missiles and drones.

In Lviv Oblast, due to the attack of the Russian Federation, the railway is partially de-energized, trains are travelling with delays.