Dnipro region attacked by drones, missile and missile defense system: there are dead, rescuers were under attack – photos

The aggressor state fired a missile at Kamianske, and a CAB and FPV at the Synelnykivka district

Rescuers under enemy attack in Synelnyky district (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 29, Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovs'k region. Kamianske came under a missile attack, and the Sinelnykivka district was hit by a guided aerial bomb and FPV drones. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

In Kamianske two people were killed and five others were injured. Two women are in "serious" condition, one of them is pregnant. Three patients are in moderate condition.

A three-story building that was not in use was partially destroyed. Nearby medical facilities were damaged: a maternity ward and a department of the city hospital.

Kamianske mayor Andriy Bilousov clarified that the maternity and therapeutic wards of hospital No. 9 were heavily damaged.

The roofs of the buildings were damaged and all windows were smashed. The fire destroyed several cars in the parking lot. All patients were transported to other medical facilities. The windows in the skin and venereal disease clinic and the children's clinic were also smashed .

Almost all windows were smashed, doorways in lyceums #31 and #11 were turned out, and gymnasium #8 and kindergarten #2 were damaged. 49 residential buildings were damaged, more than 300 windows were smashed.

In Synelnyky district, the aggressor attacked Mezhivska, Dubovykivka and Sloviansk communities using FPV drones.

One person killed, two others injured.

Four private houses, an administrative building, shops, a gas station, and a car were damaged. Fires broke out.

In particular, a truck caught fire as a result of a drone attack in one of the villages. While extinguishing the fire, the Russians deliberately targeted the rescuers again, reported State Emergency Service.

The attack damaged a fire and rescue vehicle. No personnel were injured.

A UAV hit Velykomykhailivska community, killing a 75-year-old woman and injuring a 68-year-old man. A private house was damaged.