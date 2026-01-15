In Lutsk, a man shot at a policeman who was covering a woman and a child – photos, video

In Volyn, a law enforcement officer was shot with a rifle as he shielded his mother and son. The suspect was detained

Police car (Photo: National Police)

In Lutsk, a man shot at a police officer who was shielding a woman with a young child during a call about a domestic conflict. About reported in the National Police.

According to law enforcement, the incident occurred on January 14 on Nalyvaiko Street. The woman was at home with her son and father-in-law, born in 1956. The latter behaved aggressively and threatened to evict her from the apartment. Because of the danger, she called the police.

The police noted that law enforcement officers began to conduct a preventive conversation with the man. After that, he suddenly went into another room, returned with a gun, and pointed it at his daughter-in-law and grandson. One of the law enforcement officers jumped up to the man and covered the woman and child. At that moment, the defendant fired a shot.

The shot got stuck in the law enforcement officer's body armor. He sustained a minor injury.

The man was detained and the gun was seized. Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations for attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer. Possible punishment: nine to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment

The scene (Photo: National Police)

A shotgun (Photo: National Police)

Location of the hit (Photo: National Police)