Russia was preparing a terrorist attack in Kherson: gave a task to blow up police officers - photos, video

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on the foiling of a terrorist attack in Kherson. Two local residents, on the instructions of the FSB, planned to blow up a car with officers of the local National Police unit. In case of successful execution, they were promised "evacuation" to Russia.

The investigation revealed that the attack was prepared by two local unemployed residents. They came to the attention of Russians on one of the pro-Russian Telegram channels and were "recruited". The men then rented an apartment, on the balcony of which they set up a hidden video camera to film the sensitive facility. Using the "observation post", they monitored the police officers' work schedule and their movements in official cars .

The men were then supposed to place homemade explosives under the bodies of law enforcement vehicles and remotely detonate them when the police were there. The FSB representatives planned to transfer the components for the manufacture of explosive devices to the "executors" from the left bank of Kherson region using drones.

SBU officers exposed the plan in advance and detained the men in a rented house. The SBU seized video equipment, laptops and smartphones with evidence of working for the enemy.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

The investigation also found that the men were simultaneously monitoring the locations of the Defense Forces in Kherson and looking for new "candidates" to carry out enemy missions.

The men were notified of being suspected of high treason. They are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.