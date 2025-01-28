Odesa and Chernihiv hit by Russian drones, damaging homes and cars

Shahed (Photo: Pacific Press)

Russia launched another wave of drone strikes on Ukraine overnight on Monday, causing damage in Odesa and Chernihiv, local officials reported.

In Odesa, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov stated that the attack damaged residential buildings and ignited four cars. No casualties were initially reported, but by 8:30 a.m., Trukhanov updated that three people were injured, and one person was rescued from a blocked apartment. Explosions shattered windows, and municipal services were on-site clearing debris.

In Chernihiv, fragments from a downed Shahed kamikaze drone partially destroyed two private homes, according to Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration.

A fire broke out but was contained within 30 minutes.

This latest assault follows a separate drone strike on Kharkiv, which triggered a massive fire at a civilian enterprise earlier the same night.

The attacks are part of Russia’s intensified campaign using both strike drones and decoys to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses.

From the evening of January 26 to the early hours of January 27, Russia launched 104 Shahed drones and decoys, causing damage in four regions.