Oil-like stains and dead birds found on Odesa beaches – video
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
In Odesa, oil-like stains and dead birds were found near the Dolphin and Langeron beaches. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
The size and origin of these spots are currently being established.
The situation is being checked by the relevant services – representatives of the State Ecological Inspectorate, the utility company "Uzhberezhzhya", the Rescue and Diving Service and the Department of Municipal Security of the Odesa City Council have already arrived at the scene.
Additional information will be available after receiving the conclusions of experts.
Local publics share videos from beaches:
- Russia regularly attacks the port infrastructure of Odesa and the region. On the night of December 22, the occupiers attacked the largest port in Ukraine, located north of Odesa. 30 containers with flour and oil caught fire..
- On the night of December 23, Russians attacked two Ukrainian ports – in Odesa and Reni. In Odesa, a ship carrying soybeans was damaged.
