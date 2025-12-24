Oil-like stains and dead birds found on Odesa beaches – video

Locals share videos of pollution along the sea coast and dead birds

Odesa (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Odesa, oil-like stains and dead birds were found near the Dolphin and Langeron beaches. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

The size and origin of these spots are currently being established.

The situation is being checked by the relevant services – representatives of the State Ecological Inspectorate, the utility company "Uzhberezhzhya", the Rescue and Diving Service and the Department of Municipal Security of the Odesa City Council have already arrived at the scene.

Additional information will be available after receiving the conclusions of experts.

Local publics share videos from beaches: