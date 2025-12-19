Power workers were beaten in Dnipro during a power outage

Residents of the city repeatedly used force against power engineers, one of them was injured

DTEK employees (Illustrative photo: DTEK)

In Dnipro, residents of houses where the electricity was not turned off during the general blackouts attacked power workers. PJSC "Energy Enterprise "Central Energy Company" saidthe report says that there were several cases.

According to the company, the incidents occurred on Akademika Yangel Street. Previously, the houses at this address were not disconnected from the electricity supply because they were on a line with critical infrastructure. Currently, the power outages are being carried out manually.

"Unfortunately, it came to violence with bodily harm and damage to the personal property of our employee. These incidents also caused a significant delay in the restoration of power supply to line 5.2," the statement said.

The company emphasized that the presence of houses on lines with critical infrastructure does not give residents any privileges. Such houses will be disconnected on equal terms with other consumers in the city.

The CEC also reported that the materials on the attacks had been transferred to the National Police to open criminal proceedings. As of this writing, the police have not commented on the incident.