Russia hits residential high-rise in center of Kharkiv

The occupiers have struck again at Kharkiv

On the afternoon of May 14, Russians attacked a high-rise building in the center of Kharkiv, as reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

At 16:14 Terekhov wrote that for the second time in one day there was noise in Kharkiv. Later he said that it was a strike in a residential area.

At 16:18 he wrote about another explosion.

"We know about a strike on a residential high-rise in the city center," Terekhov said at 16:33.

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, the enemy struck several times, including residential buildings in the central part of Kharkiv. There were no reports of casualties.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the 10th floor of an apartment building was hit. There was no fire. They are going door-to-door and searching for possible victims.

Garages have been hit, about 10 of them are on fire at the site of the other hit. A multi-storey building was damaged.

UPDATE AT 17:10. Syniehubov said that nine victims are known to be injured. All of them are lightly injured and have an acute stress reaction.

UPDATE AT 17:27. The number of injured has risen to 15, Syniehubov said. The injured include a 28-year-old man in serious condition and a 78-year-old woman in moderate condition.

UPDATED AT 17:50. There are 17 injured, including a 12-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl. They are in fair condition. A civilian man is in serious condition.

