Russians drop guided bombs on car near Kupiansk: a couple and 17-year-old killed – photos

Photo - State Emergency Service

Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on a settlement in the Vilkhuvatka community of the Kupiansk Raion in the Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in three fatalities as reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A hit on a car carrying civilians was recorded, according to his information. Initially, two deaths were reported – a man and his wife. Later, the head of the regional military administration informed that the body of a girl around 17 years old was found near the car, and her identity is being established.

Additionally, there was a fire in a residential private house in the settlement, with two people reportedly injured.

UPDATE AT 21:28. The State Emergency Service published photos of the aftermath:

Photo – State Emergency Service

Photo – State Emergency Service