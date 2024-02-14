Russian forces strike village near Kupyansk with S-300: civilians trapped under rubble

Russian forces hit a two-story residential building in the village of Velykyi Burluk and another nearby house

Artillery shelling of the occupiers. Photo: EPA

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupyansk Raion of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring seven people and leaving civilians trapped under the rubble, as announced by Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attackers used S-300 missiles, hitting a two-story residential building and another house close to it.

Seven civilians were injured. One person received medical aid and was sent to the hospital while two individuals, rescued from the rubble, received first aid and were also hospitalized.

"People are trapped under the rubble. The State Emergency Service units are providing all necessary assistance," Syniehubov wrote.