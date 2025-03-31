Russia again attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, six explosions heard

The city came under massive drone strikes for the second night in a row

Kharkiv (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

Russian forces launched another drone assault on Kharkiv overnight into March 31, with six explosions rocking the city by 6:00 a.m., targeting its central districts and igniting fires, though initial reports noted no casualties, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

The first strike hit a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district, shattering windows in nearby apartment blocks with its blast wave.

A kindergarten and a sports-cultural complex also sustained damage, while two residents received medical aid for acute stress reactions.

Subsequent strikes in the same district fueled a major fire, further damaging a children’s facility facade, breaking more windows, and wrecking private cars, Terekhov detailed.

At 9:44 a.m., Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko clarified that the drones struck an industrial zone in the Kyivskyi district, igniting a blaze spanning thousands of square meters across warehouses and a printing house.

Three workers, aged 50-60, were injured—two with stress reactions, one with a bruised knee.

On March 29, a Shahed drone slammed into a military hospital, injuring patients and staff and damaging multiple buildings, though operating rooms later resumed function.

The next day, March 30, a strike hit a five-story residential building in central Kupyansk, leaving casualties.