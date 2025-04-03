Russia attacks Kharkiv with Shahed drones, 2 killed, 29 injured

According to preliminary reports from the mayor, casualties include children

Rescuer (Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the evening of April 3, Russia launched another drone attack on Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

At 9:58 p.m. local time, he stated that two strikes had been recorded in the city, including in the Novobavarskyi district.

"A two-story building was hit, and a major fire has broken out. Preliminary reports indicate casualties," Terekhov later wrote.

At 10:24 p.m., the mayor confirmed that a Russian drone had struck a multi-story residential building in the Novobavarskyi district. According to initial information, casualties include children.

Ukraine's Air Force urged Kharkiv residents to remain in shelters, warning that the drone threat was ongoing.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that enemy drones had set fire to a private house and an apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district. The number of casualties was still being verified, he added.

Update at 11:00 p.m.: Syniehubov reported that 11 people were injured in the Russian attack. Among the wounded is one child.

Terekhov clarified that as of 23:01, the number of injured had risen to 12.

Update at 11:28 p.m.: Terekhov reported one fatality in the Novobavarskyi district as a result of the Russian attack.

Syniehubov wrote that the number of injured had risen to 17.





Update at 11:50 p.m.: Terekhov reported 29 people injured in the Russian attack, while Syniehubov listed 28 wounded.

Update at 12:10 a.m., April 4: The death toll from the drone strike has risen to two, Terekhov stated.