Russia drop aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: six injured, fires break out – photos, video

Photo: Zaporizhzhia State Emergency Service

In the early hours of March 21, Russian forces launched a massive attack on populated areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia district using guided aerial bombs, known as KABs.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration and the State Emergency Service reported that six people were wounded, including a 61-year-old man, three women aged 50, 54, and 55, a four-year-old boy, and one additional victim identified later.

The strikes ignited fires across 700 square meters, engulfing cars and homes.

The regional administration later detailed that two private houses were destroyed, three were damaged, and structures in a nearby dacha cooperative were hit.

Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said at 7 a.m. that Russia carried out 10 airstrikes targeting Kushuhum, Rizdvyanka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, and Charivne.

A LIGA.net journalist in the city of Zaporizhzhia reported hearing up to 10 powerful explosions on the evening of March 20, a detail corroborated by residents across the city and its suburbs.

During cleanup efforts, emergency workers rescued a dog trapped deep under the rubble of a collapsed house. Despite the challenge, they saved the animal and reunited it with its owner, who stayed nearby. The dog was unharmed.

As of Friday morning, efforts to address the attack’s aftermath continued.

Since mid-September 2024, Russian KABs have regularly reached Zaporizhzhia, terrorizing civilians. In February 2025, Ukraine reported successfully downing such bombs, a shift from earlier beliefs that countering them was nearly impossible without targeting their carrier aircraft.