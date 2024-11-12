Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: people trapped in high-rise building

The explosions occurred after 4 a.m.

Illustrative screenshot from the video of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Russian forces have launched multiple airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The aggressor targeted residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts.

Two people are trapped in a multi-story building, and a rescue operation is underway.

The explosions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast occurred around 4:15 a.m.

On November 7, the Russians once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, resulting in the deaths of 10 people. Residential buildings and a hospital were damaged and destroyed.

Overnight on November 10, Russian forces launched three airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, killing one man and injuring 22 people.