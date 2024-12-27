Russia fires ballistic missile at industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia

An explosion thundered in the city late at night, then a reconnaissance drone recorded the aftermath

Photo: Kurtiev's Telegram channel

A late-night Russian missile strike hit Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, targeting industrial infrastructure, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

The aggressor struck the industrial infrastructure of the region.

There are no reports of casualties, and the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The explosion in the city occurred at 11:01 PM. The Air Force had previously warned of the threat of ballistic weapon use from the south.

After the explosion, monitoring channels detected a Russian reconnaissance drone over the city.