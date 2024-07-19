Russia fires missile at Mykolaiv playground, killing three people – photos

One child was among the dead. There is information that the Russians struck with a Kh-59 missile

Consequences of the attack on Mykolaiv (Photo: DSNS)

Russia launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv, hitting a residential area, Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych reported.

At 5:10 p.m., the Air Force warned of a Russian missile in the Mykolaiv Oblast and urged residents to seek shelter immediately.

At 5:22 p.m., Syenkevych confirmed a strike on a residential area.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported at 5:26 p.m. that ambulances were dispatched.

At 5:46 p.m., Syenkevych reported casualties, including one fatality, and damage to residential buildings.

UPDATED AT 6:11 p.m. Three deaths were confirmed, including a child, according to Syenkevych.

A Telegram channel close to the Armed Forces and Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported that the child was about 10 years old and "took most of the missile impact" before reaching shelter.

Russians reportedly used a Kh-59 missile to strike "a fence in an ordinary city courtyard."

UPDATED AT 6:50 p.m. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the strike hit a playground near a regular residential building. Five people were reported injured. Three people, including a child, were killed in this attack.

Photo – Zelensky's Telegram channel

Photo: DSNS

Photo – DSNS