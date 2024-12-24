Russia hits Kryvyi Rih apartment building with ballistic missile, injuries reported – photos

Residents urged to stay in safe places and avoid sharing attack footage online

Kryvyi Rih (Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA)

On the afternoon of December 24, Russia struck Kryvyi Rih, damaging a residential building, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's Defense Council, reported at 3:43 p.m. local time that the city had been hit by a missile. Emergency services are working at the site of the impact.

"Do not film or post anything online," Vilkul wrote.

Update at 4:12 p.m. Vilkul reported that a ballistic missile directly struck a four-story residential building with 32 apartments.

"We are all on-site, emergency services are working. Unfortunately, we are preparing for grim news," he wrote.

Update at 4:19 p.m. According to Lysak, five people were injured, with two rescued from under the rubble.

Update at 4:27 p.m. Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Ombudsman, shared photos of the destroyed building.

Update at 4:34 p.m. Lysak reported that the number of injured had risen to six. A 69-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, and a 78-year-old man are hospitalized in moderate condition. Others received medical care on-site.

Update at 5:09 p.m. Four people were rescued from the rubble, raising the number of injured to seven. One woman is in critical condition.

Update at 5:30 p.m. As of 5:25 p.m., another person was pulled from the rubble, bringing the total number of injured to nine. Six are hospitalized, with one in serious condition.

Update at 5:39 p.m. The number of injured has risen to 11, with seven hospitalized, including three in serious condition. Among the injured is a 16-year-old girl.