Russia kills four people with ballistic missiles in Odesa district – photos

As a result of the Russian attack, a two-story building where people lived and worked was destroyed. Among the dead is a 16-year-old girl

Photo: SES

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa Oblast has killed four people, including a teenager, reported Oleh Kiper, the head of the regional military administration.

The attack resulted in the destruction of a two-story building where civilians lived and worked. People were trapped under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service rescued four people. Three individuals, aged 43, 22, and 16, died under the debris, and one woman died from her injuries in the hospital.

Ten people were injured, with nine hospitalized. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

Overnight on October 9, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian regions with various types of missiles and strike drones. Air defense forces shot down 41 drones.

On Thursday morning , Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with strike drones, damaging a five-story building.

Overnight on October 10, Russia again launched Shahed drones, including at Kyiv.