Russia kills two people, wounds four others during attack on Zaporizhzhia

An 86-year-old woman is in critical condition with burns over 54% of her body

Consequences of the attack (Photo: Fedorov's Telegram channel)

Overnight, the Russian mlitary attacked Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones, as a result of which two people died, reported the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Overnight, the Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with Shahed UAVs. As a result of the attack, buildings were destroyed and fires broke out. A man and a woman died in the attack.

Four more people were injured and were hospitalized. An 86-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition due to burns over 54% of her body.

A 59-year-old man is in a moderate condition, and two women (30 and 56 years old) have minor injuries.

On August 26, the Russians carried out the most massive air attack on Ukraine. The Defense Forces shot down 102 out of 127 missiles and 99 out of 109 enemy drones.

Overnight on August 26, the Russians attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih, as a result of which two people died.