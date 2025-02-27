Russia launches massive drone attack: damage in three districts of Kyiv Oblast, two more oblasts

All but four drones were shot down or neutralized

Consequences in the Kyiv region (Photo: State Emergency Service)

Russia conducted another wave of drone attacks on Ukraine on Wednesday evening and into the early hours of Thursday, launching 166 strike drones and decoys. Ukrainian Air Forces successfully intercepted 90 of these drones, as reported by the Air Force Command.

The drones were intercepted across several oblasts, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa.

Additionally, 72 decoy drones were neutralized without causing any damage.

The attacks resulted in damage in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts:

In Kyiv Oblast, debris from downed drones caused a fire at an industrial site and damaged houses and vehicles in the Boryspil, Obukhiv, and Brovary districts.

The Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration did not report any significant damage.

In Sumy Oblast, eight Shahed drones were intercepted, and debris caused damage to a private house in the Lypova Dolyna territorial community.

These attacks follow similar large-scale drone assaults by Russia the previous nights, with 213 drones and seven missiles launched overnight into February 25, and 177 drones and decoys into February 26.