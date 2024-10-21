Russia launches missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 12-year-old girl among victims – photos

In total, as a result of the attack, four people were injured, buildings and cars were damaged

Consequences of attack (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration)

Russia launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, injuring four people, including a 12-year-old girl, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure in the city around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Initially, only one man was reported injured, but by Monday morning, the number of injured had risen to four: a 36-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 12-year-old girl. The condition of the minor is satisfactory, and she will receive treatment at home.

The attack in Kryvyi Rih damaged a hotel, five apartment buildings, a cultural facility, a bank, two stores, and 14 vehicles. No fatalities have been reported.

Lysak also noted that the enemy attacked Marhanets with heavy artillery overnight on October 20, with no reported casualties.

On the evening of October 20, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB guided aerial bombs, with preliminary reports indicating nine people were injured.

Overnight on October 20, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones, with debris falling in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiyivskyi districts of the capital.