Russia strikes with UAVs and drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region: kills animals on a farm – photos

The Mezhivska and Vasylkivska communities were hit. A farm caught fire, and livestock died

In the evening of November 19 and on the night of November 20, Russia attacked Dnipro and the region, hitting civilian objects and killing animals on a farm. This was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration Vladislav Gaivanenko and State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Around 21:00 on November 19, it was reported that a fire broke out in Dnipro as a result of an enemy drone attack. A room where food was stored caught fire.

At night, Pavlohrad and the Bohdanivka community came under drone attack: three men were wounded, one of them, a 38-year-old man, is in serious condition. Infrastructure was damaged and fires broke out.

The Mezhivska and Vasylkivska communities were attacked by drones and guided bombs, causing a fire on a farm, killing livestock.

An administrative building and a power line were also damaged.

