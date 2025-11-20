Russia strikes with UAVs and drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region: kills animals on a farm – photos
In the evening of November 19 and on the night of November 20, Russia attacked Dnipro and the region, hitting civilian objects and killing animals on a farm. This was reported by the acting head of the regional military administration Vladislav Gaivanenko and State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Around 21:00 on November 19, it was reported that a fire broke out in Dnipro as a result of an enemy drone attack. A room where food was stored caught fire.
At night, Pavlohrad and the Bohdanivka community came under drone attack: three men were wounded, one of them, a 38-year-old man, is in serious condition. Infrastructure was damaged and fires broke out.
The Mezhivska and Vasylkivska communities were attacked by drones and guided bombs, causing a fire on a farm, killing livestock.
An administrative building and a power line were also damaged.
- On the night of November 15, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro River, resulting in lost warehouse of one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in Ukraine, Optima-Pharm, Ltd.
- On the night of November 18, Dnipro was attacked by "shahids" the building of the Public Broadcasting Company was on firethe infrastructure of Ukrzaliznytsia was damaged.
