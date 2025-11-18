Dnipro attacked by "Shaheds": Public Broadcasting building on fire, consequences for Ukrzaliznytsia – photos

The city of Dnipro came under attack from enemy "Shahed" drones. Due to the attack, the departure of two trains was delayed.

On the night of November 18, Dnipro was attacked by "Shahed" drones, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko. For information Two Ukrzaliznytsia trains departed with a 2.5-hour delay.

Late in the evening of November 17, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about UAVs in the direction of Dnipro. At 22:37 Haivanenko wrotethat the city is under a massive attack by enemy "Shahed" drones.

Later, it became known that there were fires in Dnipro and the surrounding area due to a drone attack.

In Ukrainian Railways They added that as a result of a series of massive shellings of the city of Dnipro, passenger trains No. 31 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl and No. 119 Dnipro – Chełm departed with a delay of about 2.5 hours.

Passengers and crews of these trains and suburban train 6044 Pyatykhatky – Dnipro were in the station's shelter throughout the attack and were not injured.

"The blast wave blew out several windows in the train cars and at the station; in addition, the region is partially without power, so railway workers have engaged backup locomotives – service has been fully restored," the statement said.

UPDATED AT 07:51. As a result of a massive attack in Dnipro suffered A 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition.

Several fires broke out, a two-story media building, transport and private enterprises, an administrative building, a service station, shops and kiosks, a public catering establishment, infrastructure, six apartment buildings, garages, and over 20 cars were damaged, and three more were destroyed.

During the shelling damaged The building of the Suspilne Dnipro and Ukrainian Radio Dnipro editorial office. A fire broke out at the scene, windows and doors were blown out, and the building's ceilings and roof were damaged. There were no casualties.

UPDATED AT 08:33. Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported ...about "critical damage" by dozens of UAVs to a suburban depot that services the region's passenger electric trains. This is the second massive attack on the facility since the full-scale war began.

The main repair shop was significantly destroyed, and the train station in Dnipro was damaged. The clearing of the rubble has begun.

Dnipro (Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Facebook)

Results of the attack on Dnipro (Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Facebook)

Attack on Dnipro (Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Facebook)

Attack on Dnipro (Photo: Oleksiy Kuleba / Facebook)

Dnipro (Photo: Oleksiy Kuleba / Facebook)