Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missile: casualties reported, clinic destroyed

Up to six people may be trapped under rubble, city officials say

Impact aftermath (Photo by Zaporizhzhia RMA)

On Tuesday afternoon, December 10, Russian forces launched a ballistic strike on Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Initial reports indicate at least two people were injured. A video shared by Fedorov shows extensive damage at the site.

At 3:02 PM, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the southeast. A minute later, Fedorov confirmed an explosion in Zaporizhzhia.

Update at 3:50 PM: Fedorov reported at least four injured, a private clinic destroyed, and nearby buildings damaged in the attack.

Update at 4:05 PM: Fedorov wrote that civilian infrastructure in the city center was targeted. Three people are confirmed injured, and at least one person remains trapped under rubble.

Update at 4:08 PM: Three fatalities and five injuries have been confirmed. Rescue operations continue to locate individuals under the debris of the clinic, Fedorov stated.

The Zaporizhzhia City Council reported that up to six people might still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Update at 4:17 PM: Fedorov reported that the number of wounded has risen to 11, including two doctors. One is in serious condition.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

Photo: Zaporizhzhia City Council

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhia OVA