Russia struck Ukraine with 104 drones, there are hits

The enemy attacked UAVs almost the entire country, except for the western regions

On the night of June 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with 104 drones of various types, of which 88 were neutralized. There were hits in six locations. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 9:00 PM on June 18.

Russia launched Shahed strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:30, air defenses have neutralized 88 "Shaheeds" and other types of drones in the north, east, south, and center of the country.

40 of them were shot down by fire weapons, 48 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare means.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in six locations.

Drone attacks on the night of June 19 were reported, in particular, by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , Oleg Synegubov , and the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov.