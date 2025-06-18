Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 drones: photos of the aftermath

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration)

On the night of June 18, Russia attacked Ukraine with 58 drones, of which 30 were neutralized. This was reported by The Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy attacked from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The main areas of attack are Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k and Zaporizhzhia regions.

As of 08:30, the air defense neutralized 30 Shaheds and other types of drones in the east and north of the country. Of these, 12 were shot down, and another 18 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in nine locations, the Air Force said.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy conducted drone strikes on the Synelnyk district at night and in the early morning,, , the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, told. According to him, a fire broke out in Vasylkivska community and a gas pipeline was damaged. In Malomykhailivska community, there is damage to the territory of a transport company.

No one was killed or injured. Air defense forces destroy five drones in the region.

Nine apartment buildings and six non-residential buildings damaged in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a nighttime UAV raid, , said Ivan Fedorov, head of the UMA.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA

Photo: Zaporizhzhia OVA