Ukraine convenes an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council amid escalating Russian attacks

Due to another Russian shelling on June 17, Ukraine sent a request to convene an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council. This was reported to by Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk Ukrinform.

"I have just signed a letter to the President of the UN Security Council asking him to convene a meeting as soon as possible in connection with the escalation of Russia's missile terror against civilians in Ukraine," he said .

Melnyk noted that Ukraine is dealing not just with war crimes against civilians, but "crimes against humanity." This requires not only condemnation, but also a decisive response and practical actions from the international community .

The Permanent Representative also said that on June 24 he would meet with the President of the Security Council, Ambassador Carolyn Rodriguez-Birkett of Guyana to the UN, to discuss further steps in accordance with the UN Charter.

"I hope the members of the Security Council will give a tough response to Russia's criminal actions. It's time to put an end to the Kremlin's impunity," Melnyk emphasized .