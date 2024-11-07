Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with glide bombs, hits hospital and homes – photos, video

One person was reported dead and 10 wounded

Photo by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

On the afternoon of November 7, Russian forces launched another attack on Zaporizhzhia using glide bombs. Acting mayor Rehina Kharchenko and the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, confirmed the explosions, which struck residential buildings and a hospital.

At 2:13 PM Kyiv time, the Ukrainian Air Force reported launches of glide bombs by tactical aviation targeting Zaporizhzhia.

By 2:17 PM, a powerful explosion was heard, and a LIGA.net journalist in the city reported a column of smoke rising from the impact site within the regional center. Fedorov also reported explosions in the region.

At 2:25 PM, another explosion occurred.

By 2:38 PM, the air raid alert in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast was lifted.

At 2:59 PM, Fedorov confirmed that five strikes had been carried out, hitting homes and a hospital. He reported injuries and noted that the scale of the destruction is still being assessed.

Updated at 4:03 PM: Fedorov provided preliminary casualty details: one person was killed, and 10 were injured, including a one-year-old child. Two individuals, including a hospital employee, are in critical condition.

