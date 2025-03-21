Russia unleashes Shahed drones on Odesa and suburbs: photos and videos of destruction and fires

The consequences of UAV strikes on Odesa Oblast on March 20 (Photo: Odesa Oblast State Emergency Service)

Late on Thursday, Russian forces struck Odesa and its suburbs with Shahed drones, targeting the regional capital and Odesa district.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Kiper, the State Emergency Service, and city Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including a residential high-rise, a shopping center, stores, and vehicles.

The attack sparked large-scale fires at three locations and caused local power outages in Odesa’s Prymorskyi, Peresypskyi, and Kyivskyi districts.

Rescue officials confirmed that three teenagers were injured in the strikes.

This marks the latest in a series of Russian drone assaults on Odesa. Overnight on March 7, a similar barrage caused fires across the city.

Overnight on March 10, drones hit a residential building, a children’s toy warehouse, and a fuel tank, setting them ablaze.

Overnight on March 16, an attack in Odesa district damaged a kindergarten, a private home, a shop, and a car.