Russian ballistic missile hits Kryvyi Rih hotel, kills 3, injures 31 – photos
The death toll from a Russian ballistic missile strike on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih rose to three, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak reported.
The three fatalities were two men and a woman.
The attack left 31 people injured — up from 28 reported overnight — including one child. Most of the wounded are hospitalized, with 14 in serious condition.
Beyond the hotel, the strike damaged 14 apartment buildings, a post office, nearly 20 cars, a cultural site, and 12 shops. Rescue workers are still clearing the rubble.
Kryvyi Rih Defense Council head Oleksandr Vilkul said the injured child is a 13-year-old girl. Of the 31 wounded, 28 are in hospitals, with three in critical condition and 11 in serious condition.
On February 22, 2025, Russia struck Kryvyi Rih with missiles, killing one and injuring five by the morning of February 23.
That attack destroyed a church beyond repair.