Russian drone strike on Sumy Oblast leaves seven dead, including one child

There may still be people under the rubble, the Sumy regional authorities reported

Hlukhiv (Photo: Suspilne Sumy/Oleksandr Solomko)

A Russian drone strike on a dormitory in Sumy Oblast on Monday evening has resulted in seven deaths, including a child, and 12 injured, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The attack was carried out using two Shahed drones, and 12 people were injured, including two children.

Rescue and recovery operations are ongoing at the site, and more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the attack, stating that Russia continues to terrorize civilians.

Zelenskyy added that every new attack only confirms Putin's true intentions—he wants the war to continue and is not interested in peace talks.

Additionally, powerful explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia on Monday evening as Russia launched at least a dozen drones. The attacks left a hotel and a hospital without power.

On Tuesday, emergency power outages are in effect across all regions of Ukraine due to the massive Russian attack.