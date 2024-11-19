Russians hits Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: numerous casualties reported

Early reports indicate there were no serious injuries as a result of the Russian attack

Russian forces struck Kharkiv on Tuesday, injuring civilians, according to reports from Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleg Synegubov.

Terekhov reported that the strike hit the Kyivskyi district of the regional center. Initially, three wounded were reported, with Synegubov stating that none were severe.

Synegubov later updated the number of casualties to six, while Terekhov reported seven casualties from the enemy attack.

As of 1:50 AM, the regional governor reported that the number of injured had risen to nine.

As of 2:40 PM, Terekhov stated that the number of injured had increased to 12. Meanwhile, Synegubov reported 10 casualties, including nine men and one woman.

Among the men, the youngest is 18 years old and was hospitalized in critical condition. Others are in moderate condition, with four hospitalized.

Overnight on November 8, Russia attacked Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure. Preliminary reports suggest the use of a Grom-E1 hybrid missile.

In the evening of November 9, Russians attacked Kharkiv again, injuring one person and causing damage.