Ukrzaliznytsia has changed the schedules of many trains. They will be effective from January 22
From January 22 Ukrzaliznytsia changes the train schedule throughout Ukraine, including revision of more than 100 suburban train schedules. About reports the company's press service.
According to the updated timetables, trains will start running on the night of January 21-22. Suburban train schedules are available on website.
Passengers are advised to pay attention to the date of validity of the timetable when choosing a particular train – it should be indicated as "valid from 22.01.2026".
Until the transition to the new schedules is complete, train delays of 1-2 hours are possible. Ukrzaliznytsia noted that they depend on the traffic intensity on the Fastiv section.
The changes were introduced to minimize delays caused by the increased traffic on the Fastiv section, which was hit by the enemy in December. Some routes are also being adjusted for safety reasons.
- In early December, Russia has dealt a massive blow on the city of Fastiv, which is one of the most important railway junction stations in Kyiv region. The Fastiv railway station, suburban depot and 27 train cars were destroyed.
- Due to damage to signaling, centralization and interlocking devices, dispatch control of train traffic passed in manual mode and with a speed limit.
