Russia drops KAB bombs on Zolochiv. 7 injured, people and cat rescued from rubble – video, photos

Russian forces struck the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring seven civilians and damaging 13 houses, according to Oleg Synegubov, the head of the regional military administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Preliminary reports indicate that seven civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in the attack.

Rescue workers saved two women and a man from the rubble of a destroyed private home.

They also rescued a domestic cat found amidst the debris.

Synegubov clarified that between 11:10 AM and 11:20 AM, Russian aircraft dropped seven guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the Zolochiv community. Two of these bombs hit Zolochiv, destroying two private homes and partially damaging 11 others.

Among the seven injured are women aged 67, 93, 43, and 68, two men aged 76 and 69, and a 12-year-old boy. Three of the injured have been hospitalized.

Another bomb struck an agricultural enterprise, damaging farm buildings, but no casualties were reported.

Overnight on Monday, Russian forces launched a combined strike on gas industry facilities in Poltava Oblast, firing nearly 20 missiles of various types and deploying drones.

Due to the Russian attacks, Ukrenergo implemented emergency power outages, which were later canceled.