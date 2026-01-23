In Ukraine, there are three deaths for every newborn. But the situation is improving

In Ukraine, there are three deaths per newborn, but the mortality rate has decreased over the year

Photo: Depositphotos

In 2025, the mortality rate in Ukraine was three times higher than the birth rate. However, the rate of decline of the latter is slowing down somewhat, and in some regions, an increase is even recorded. About reports Opendatabot.

According to the Ministry of Justice, 168,778 children were born in the country last year. There were 485,296 deaths. So for every newborn, there were three deaths last year.

Nevertheless, analysts record a positive trend: the birth rate fell by 4.5%. For comparison, in 2024, the drop was 6%, and in the crisis year of 2022, it was 25%. Before the full-scale war, this figure was declining by an average of 8% per year.

Mortality decreased by 2% over the year.

Infographics: Opendatabot

As for the situation at the regional level, Lviv and Volyn regions became the leaders in terms of the number of children born in 2025. In Lviv region, 230 more babies were born than in 2024. In the Volyn region, the number of babies was 44 more than a year earlier.

Traditionally, most children were born in Kyiv – 19,410 newborns or 11.5% of the total number. The second place is occupied by Lviv region with 15,872 children, and the third is occupied by Dnipropetrovs'k region with 12,754 children.

Infographics: Opendatabot

In addition to the areas of active hostilities, the birth rate is declining the most in the frontline regions.

Most people died in Dnipropetrovs'k region last year – 52,559 people. Kyiv is in second place, with 36,296 deaths. The third place was taken by Kharkiv region, where 34,670 people died last year.

Infographics: Opendatabot