LIGA.net comes under a massive DDoS attack, with a column about the Alchem case being targeted

Today, on May 12, the website LIGA.net was subjected to a massive DDoS attack. The target was an article with an opinion by strategic communications consultant Nadiya Pototska about the value gaps in Ukrainian society amid the conflict over blogger Anna Alkhim.

LIGA.net emphasizes that this material is the subjective opinion of the author, with which the reader may agree or not. However, the very ability to freely express a position is the foundation of a democratic society. This right cannot and should not be suppressed by force, pressure or attacks.

Attempts to disrupt the work of the media because of disagreement with a publication is not a position. This is aggression. We condemn any form of pressure on freedom of speech.

"This material is not about a specific person, it does not offend anyone's dignity and does not designate aggressors or victims. It is an attempt to analyze the root causes of the deep split in society and to propose solutions that can help overcome it. But this attack on our media proves that society is unable to discuss problems in an adult manner, unable to build a civilized debate around deeply painful issues," emphasized Yulia Bankova, editor-in-chief of LIGA.net .

LIGA.net is an independent media outlet that publishes different points of view, opens up space for complex topics and honest dialogue.

We thank our readers for their support. We stay where we are and continue to do our job.