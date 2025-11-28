More than 180,000 Ukrainians have not paid child support for months. Debtors face a fine – Ministry of Justice

In case of long-term non-payment of alimony, the debtor is issued a fine, the amount of which depends on the period of arrears

A child (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Ukraine, as of November 27, 2025, there is information about 186,800 debtors who have not paid alimony for more than three months. About this LIGA.net the Ministry of Justice said in response to an information request.

Data on alimony arrears are available in Unified register of debtors. The Ministry of Justice noted that the portal allows you to check the existence of a debt by entering your own data and selecting the "Recovery Category" item. Several enforcement proceedings for debt collection can be registered for one debtor.

If a citizen has not paid alimony for a year or more, a fine may be imposed in addition to restrictions on the right to travel abroad, drive a car, use weapons and hunt.

If the debt exceeds the amount of payments for one year, a fine of 20% of the debt is imposed, for two years – 30% of the debt, and for three years – 50% of the debt.

The fine is imposed only after the child support debt is paid in full. The debtor may also be sued under the article of the Code of Administrative Offenses on non-payment of alimony.

For non-payment of child support, spousal support, parental support, or other family members within six months, the debtor may be ordered to perform community service for 120 to 240 hours. For a repeated similar offense within a year, the period of work increases from 240 to 360 hours.

For this work, the offender is charged a fee, which is transferred to the relevant account of the state enforcement service for further repayment of the alimony debt.