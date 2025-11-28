Since 2022, the number of alimony debtors in Ukraine has decreased: what restrictions are imposed

Over the past four years, the largest number of debtors was recorded in 2022 – 523,300 enforcement documents

The number of alimony debtors in Ukraine has decreased since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by LIGA.net at the Ministry of Justice in response to an information request.

As of November 1, 2025, 512,800 enforcement documents for the recovery of alimony were pending enforcement in the departments of the State Enforcement Service. In 2024, there were 517,500 documents, in 2023 – 522,200 documents, and in 2022 – 523,300 documents.

In the first 10 months of 2025, rulings on temporary restrictions for debtors were issued in 150,300 proceedings.

If a child support payer fails to pay child support for four months (three months for a child with a disability or a seriously ill child), the state enforcement officer sets a limit on the amount of child support:

→ the right to travel abroad;

→ the right to drive a car;

→ the right to use firearms for hunting, pneumatic and cooled weapons;

→ the right to use devices of domestic production for firing ammunition equipped with rubber or similar non-lethal projectiles;

→ the right to hunt.

Restrictions are lifted when the debtor pays the debt in full, the Ministry of Justice says.