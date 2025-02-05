One dead, four injured in explosion at Khmelnytskyi Oblast military recruitment center

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion

Footage from the scene (Photo: Khmelnytskyi regional police)

An explosion occurred near the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Kamyanets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, around 1:00 PM, according to a statement by the regional police.

Natalia Vintsarska, an inspector for communications at the Kamyanets-Podilskyi District Police Department, informed public broadcaster Suspilne that one person has died and four others have been injured.

Emergency services, forensic laboratories, and an investigative-operational group from the National Police were on the scene.

"The causes and circumstances of the explosion are being established. Details will be provided later," the statement read.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, told LIGA.net that the person who brought the explosive device was killed in the blast.

"The individual approached the checkpoint of the territorial recruitment center with a bag in hand, supposedly to deliver a package, and at that moment the explosion occurred," Vyhivskyi said.