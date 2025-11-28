Russians beat and shot a prisoner with a rifle butt near Pokrovsk

Russians surrounded a Ukrainian defender during an assault near the village of Hnativka

The occupier (Photo: propaganda media)

In Pokrovsk district, Russian occupants captured a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was first beaten with a rifle butt and then shot, said Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred in November 2025 during an assault on positions near the village of Hnativka. As law enforcement officers found out, the Ukrainian soldier was surrounded by Russians and taken prisoner.

One of the occupants tied the man's hands, and another hit the unarmed prisoner several times on the head with the butt of an assault rifle. When he stopped reacting, they shot him.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person. The occupiers involved are currently being identified and all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

Hnativka village (screenshot by deepstate)