Liverpool and Portugal footballer dies in an accident in Spain

The player's younger brother was in the car with him, and he also died

Diogo Jota (Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA)

On Thursday, July 3, Portuguese and English Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota died in a road accident in western Spain. This was reported by the newspaper Marca. The information was confirmed by the football club for which he played.

A 28-year-old Portuguese football player died early in the morning in the province of Zamora. The accident occurred on the 65th kilometer of the A-52 highway, near the Sanabria region.

The Liverpool player was traveling with his brother, 26-year-old Andre, also a professional footballer. Their car went off the road and caught fire.

The media noted that only 10 days ago, Diogo married his fiancée Rute Cardoso. The couple raised three children: Denis (born in 2021), Duarte (born in 2023), and a daughter who was born last year.

Liverpool FC confirms the death of the footballer and his brother.

"Liverpool will make no further comment at this time and ask that the privacy of Diogo and Andre's family, friends, teammates and club staff be respected as they come to terms with their incredible loss," the statement reads.

REFERENCES. Diogo Jota is a Portuguese footballer who played as a striker and a winger. He played, in particular, for Porto, Wolverhampton, and the Portuguese national team. In September 2020, Jota joined Liverpool. Diogo's younger brother played for Penafiel, a club that plays in the Portuguese Primera Liga.

