Olga Kharlan wins Ukraine's first medal at 2024 Olympics

Olga Kharlan won the bronze medal: she defeated her rival from Korea Sebin Choi with a score of 15-14

Olga Kharlan (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan has won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The Ukrainian saber fencer defeated her Korean opponent Sebin Choi with a score of 15-14 (15 being the maximum number of points).

During the bout, the Ukrainian was trailing 11-4 but managed to score 7 consecutive hits.

Kharlan secured the bronze medal – the first award for a Ukrainian representative at these Olympic Games.

Choi Sebin and Olga Harlan (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

Olga Harlan after the victory (Photo: YOAN VALAT / EPA)

Earlier today, the Ukrainian defeated Japanese opponent Shihomi Fukushima (15-9) in the round of 16 and Azerbaijani rival Anna Bashta (15-6) in the quarterfinals. The latter represented Russia in competitions until 2019.

However, in the semifinals, Kharlan lost to French opponent Sara Balzer with a score of 15-7. After this, the Ukrainian fencer could only compete for bronze.

The final will be contested between two French representatives – Balzer and Manon Brunet.

UPDATED. Kharlan commented to Suspilne on her victory: "I don't know what I did. It's just indescribable. I dedicate this to all of Ukraine, friends, this is for you. I dedicate this to our defenders, both men and women. I dedicate this to those athletes who can't come here because Russia killed them."

Brunet won the gold, while Balzer received silver with a score of 15:12.