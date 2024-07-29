Olga Kharlan wins Ukraine's first medal at 2024 Olympics

Olga Kharlan wins Ukraine's first medal at 2024 Olympicsupdated
Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan has won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
The Ukrainian saber fencer defeated her Korean opponent Sebin Choi with a score of 15-14 (15 being the maximum number of points).
During the bout, the Ukrainian was trailing 11-4 but managed to score 7 consecutive hits.
Kharlan secured the bronze medal – the first award for a Ukrainian representative at these Olympic Games.
Earlier today, the Ukrainian defeated Japanese opponent Shihomi Fukushima (15-9) in the round of 16 and Azerbaijani rival Anna Bashta (15-6) in the quarterfinals. The latter represented Russia in competitions until 2019.
However, in the semifinals, Kharlan lost to French opponent Sara Balzer with a score of 15-7. After this, the Ukrainian fencer could only compete for bronze.
The final will be contested between two French representatives – Balzer and Manon Brunet.
UPDATED. Kharlan commented to Suspilne on her victory: "I don't know what I did. It's just indescribable. I dedicate this to all of Ukraine, friends, this is for you. I dedicate this to our defenders, both men and women. I dedicate this to those athletes who can't come here because Russia killed them."
Brunet won the gold, while Balzer received silver with a score of 15:12.