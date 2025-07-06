75 years of repression against millions of people. A Tibetan politician spoke about Beijing's methods

Kelsang Auktsang spoke about the cultural genocide of Tibet, and how the Communist Party is destroying Tibetan Buddhism and identity

Dalai Lama during his visit to Zurich, August 25, 2024 (Photo: EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER)

Almost the entire population of Tibet, about 7 million people, live under repression by the Chinese authorities. According to the US State Department, there are up to 2000 political prisoners. Kelsang (Kaidor) Auktsang, a leading Tibetan politician in exile, described these living conditions in the region of China, occupied by Chinese troops 75 years ago, in a comment to a Liga.net article.

The Chinese Communist Party, from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping, has never been certain of the loyalty of Tibetans, which is why the region is still under repression, Auktsang said.