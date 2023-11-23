According to exit polls, the right-wing populist Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders, whose program includes a referendum on leaving the EU, is winning the elections in the Netherlands, reports Reuters.

According to the results of voter polls, the Party for Freedom can get 35 out of 150 seats in the parliament. Their nearest competitor, the coalition of Labor and the Green Left former EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans, will get 10 fewer seats.

As the agency notes, the results of exit polls usually do not differ from the real result by more than two parliamentary mandates, and the margin of Wilders' party is too large to be a polling error.

As noted, Wilders won the election thanks to anti-immigration rhetoric, drawing on widespread fears of the rising cost of living and an overburdened health care system.

He also repeatedly stated that the Netherlands should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, as the country itself needs these weapons for self-defense.

Wilders has lived under heightened police protection for years because of his insults against Islam and Muslims and calls to ban mosques and the Koran in the Netherlands.

In 2008, Wilders' anti-Islamic documentary "Fitna" caused an international scandal and was condemned by the United Nations.

On June 24, 2016, Wilders congratulated the British on the fact that they voted in the referendum for the country's exit from the EU, and added that now it is the turn of the Netherlands.

In 2017, Wilders took part in the congress of European parties that favor the weakening or liquidation of the European Union.

