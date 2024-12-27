Azerbaijan Airlines explains Kazakhstan plane crash

The crash site (Photo by STR/EPA)

The crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25 was caused by "physical and technical external interference," the airline's press service reported.

According to preliminary investigation results, the Embraer 190 aircraft, operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed due to external factors.

In response, Azerbaijan Airlines will suspend flights to several Russian cities starting December 28, including Mineralnye Vody, Sochi, Volgograd, Ufa, Samara, Saratov, Vladikavkaz, and Nizhny Novgorod. Flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala were also halted on December 25.

The Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Authority has also suspended flights by other Azerbaijani airlines to Russian cities. Passengers with tickets for these routes are eligible for full refunds or ticket exchanges, the airline noted.